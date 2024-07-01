BroadwayCon 2024 FIRST LOOK AND SHOWCASE To Include THE NOTEBOOK, A WONDERFUL WORLD, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayCon has revealed the lineup for its First Look and Showcase, treating attendees to performances from some of the newest and most talked-about shows on stage this year. BroadwayCon 2024 First Look and Showcase will take place Friday, July 21, 2023 beginning at 1:30 PM ET at BroadwayCon at the New York Hilton Midtown. Tickets are available now at BroadwayCon.com.

First Look and Showcase will feature appearances from & JULIET, A WONDERFUL WORLD, GUN & POWDER, SIX, SUFFS, THE NOTEBOOK, and The OUTSIDERS. Additional appearances will be announced at a later date.

Previous BroadwayCon First Look appearances have included Hadestown featuring Anaïs Mitchell, Waitress featuring Sara Bareilles, Indecent featuring Paula Vogel, Come From Away featuring Jenn Colella, Anastasia featuring Christy Altomare, Tootsie, Beetlejuice, Kiss Me, Kate, Moulin Rouge, The Prom, Gettin' The Band Back Together, Escape to Margaritaville, Children of a Lesser God, Amelie, Bandstand, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Hello Again, Miss Saigon, Significant Other, Sunday in the Park with George, The Play That Goes Wrong, Found, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Tuck Everlasting, SIX, Jagged LIttle Pill, Mrs. Doubtfire, Girl from the North Country, Emojiland, Between The Lines, Kimberly Akimbo, Kinky Boots, Death of a Salesman, and Mr. Saturday Night.

Autograph and selfie experiences presented by Audience Rewards are also available with select special guests. These experiences are available for purchase now at BroadwayCon.com.

About & Juliet

Broadway's most fun hit musical, & Juliet, flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her own terms. This audience favorite is written by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer of “Schitt's Creek,” and features a playlist of iconic pop hits from Max Martin and his collaborators, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

About A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

Experience A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical on Broadway! Join Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart and a talented ensemble cast as they bring Louis Armstrong's incredible journey to life, from New Orleans to worldwide fame. This full-scale musical features a rich tapestry of characters, including the extraordinary women who helped shape his remarkable life and career. Be captivated by Armstrong's timeless hits like “What a Wonderful World” and “When You're Smiling,” performed by a large, dynamic cast. Don't miss this spectacular celebration of music, filled with vibrant dance numbers, stunning sets, and unforgettable performances.

About Gun & Powder

GUN & POWDER is a new American musical inspired by the true story of Mary and Martha Clarke, African American twin sisters who take extraordinary measures to settle their mother's sharecropper debt and save her home. In 1893 Texas, the Sisters Clarke—passing as white—embark on a remarkable Wild West adventure that examines race, family, and identity with two electrifying women who transformed from farm girls to outlaws to legends. Featuring book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri (a real-life descendant of Mary and Martha Clarke), music by Ross Baum, and direction by Obie winner Stevie Walker-Webb (AIN'T NO MO' on Broadway). www.gunandpowdermusical.com

About SIX

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse — remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over! The New York Times says SIX “TOTALLY RULES!” (Critic's Pick) and Variety calls SIX “A Solid 10!” SIX is the winner of 23 awards, including the 2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 Million streams in its first month.

About Suffs

Suffs is the Tony Award-winning musical that's making history on Broadway! Created by Shaina Taub, who is now the first woman to ever independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season, Suffs has also been named Best Musical (Outer Critics Circle Award), received two Drama Desk Awards including Best Score, and is “unquestionably the most emotionally stirring musical of the season” (Chicago Tribune). It's a given that the women of the suffragist movement—who called themselves “Suffs” for short—were brilliant, but as they fought tirelessly for the right to vote, they were also flawed, stubborn, passionate and funny. Suffs tells their story: the remarkable friendships, the heartbreak, and how this movement brought them together—or, in some cases, tore them apart. Produced by Hillary Clinton, Malala Yousafzai, Jill Furman, and Rachel Sussman, Suffs is a “theatrical masterpiece that demands to be seen” (Forbes) and a reminder that progress is always possible but never guaranteed.

About The Notebook

The Notebook is a new hit musical based on the best selling novel that inspired the iconic film. Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart, in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. The Notebook is “full of butterfly-inducing highs, stunning performances, and beautiful songs” (Entertainment Weekly). Chris Jones of The Chicago Tribune says The Notebook is “absolutely gorgeous, not to be missed,” and The New York Daily News calls it “a love story for the ages.” The Notebook is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (The Wiz, Aida) and features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, book by Bekah Brunstetter (NBC's This Is Us), and choreography by Katie Spelman.

About The Outsiders

The beloved story that defined a generation, now reimagined as a groundbreaking Tony Award-winning Best Musical. The Outsiders is adapted from S.E. Hinton's seminal novel and Francis Ford Coppola's iconic film. This thrilling new Broadway musical features a book by Adam Rapp with Tony Award️ winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration, and arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman, and direction by Tony Award️ winner Danya Taymor. The New York Post calls it “The Best New Musical of the Season.” In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders' battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. The Outsiders navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging…and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

The BroadwayCon 2024 Schedule can be found at BroadwayCon.com/schedule. Additional programming will be announced at a later date and is subject to change.

The BroadwayCon 2024 Special Guest lineup can be found at BroadwayCon.com/guests. Additional guests will be announced at a later date.

Since 2016, BroadwayCon has been the premiere fan convention for all things Broadway. Highlights from previous years include show spotlights with the casts of A Strange Loop (2022), POTUS (2022), SIX (2020, 2022), Hamilton (2016, 2017), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2019), Mean Girls (2019), and Dear Evan Hansen (2017), reunions with the original casts of RENT (2016), and In The Heights (2018), performances by Sara Bareilles (2016, Waitress), Jenn Colella (2016, Come From Away), Christy Altomere (2017, Anastasia), appearances by Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton (2022), Lin-Manuel Miranda (2017) and Kristin Chenoweth (2019), and so much more.

About BroadwayCon

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From July 26-28, 2024, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the New York Marriott Marquis to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2024 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers, not to mention the giant Opening Celebration and nighttime fun and games. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management.

For more information, please visit BroadwayCon.com.