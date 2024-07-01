Listen: Josh Groban And More Featured On Latest ART OF KINDNESS Podcast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Josh Groban, Kenny Ortega, James Monroe Iglehart and more stars share inspiring advice on The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast this week. The popular podcast released a special bonus episode live from the 2024 Jimmy Awards at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre.

Guests in this episode include: multi-platinum singer Josh Groban (Sweeney Todd), Casey Likes (Back to the Future), Kenny Ortega (High School Musical, Hocus Pocus), Tony-winner James Monroe Iglehart (A Wonderful World), Telly Leung (Aladdin), Adam J. Levy (Moulin Rouge), Christopher Wheeldon (MJ), Ross Rayburn, Casting Director Stephanie Klapper, Jimmys directors Van Kapplan, Keisha LaLama and Jimmys alum: Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), English Bernhardt (Mean Girls), Stephen Telsey (Harmony), Kendall Becerra, Langston Lee, Lauren Marchand, and Nicholas Barron.

Hear from "Inspiring Teacher" Award winners: Jacqueline McLean, Le Roy Jr. Sr. High School (Rochester, NY) and Paul Fillingim, Ronald Reagan High School (San Antonio, TX). The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA) is a celebration of student achievement in high school musical theatre across the country culminating in the annual Jimmy Awards ceremony.

The Art of Kindness podcast brings listeners a diverse array of voices from the worlds of TV, film, and Broadway. Guests share their personal stories and insights on how kindness and empathy have impacted their lives and careers. Every episode also ends with a tangible kindness tip for listeners to incorporate into their life.

The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast spotlights artists from all areas of the entertainment industry using their platform to make the world a better place. Hosted by award-winning actor, writer and celebrity interviewer Robert Peterpaul, the podcast focuses on spreading kindness in the arts and beyond. The glittering guests have ranged from Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor to Olympian Laurie Hernandez to Tony-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda. The AOK is produced by Robert Peterpaul Productions and streams in the top 2% across all podcast platforms, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and iHeartRadio.