VIDEO: The d'Amboise Family Dances Together in Archival Video

Dance legend Jacques d'Amboise passed away earlier this week at the age of 86.

May. 7, 2021  

To celebrate the life of dance legend, Jacques d'Amboise, the long-running arts series Eyes on Dance has provided archival footage of the full d'Amboise family composing some impromptu choreography and executing it together.

Eye on Dance producer, Celia Ipiotis, said of the clip, "I was sad to hear the news about Jacques d'Amboise's passing and decided to pay tribute to him by making available this 1983 EYE ON DANCE link of the irrepressible Jacques and his family.

When I invited Jacques d'Amboise to be a guest on the Eye of Dance "Dancing Families" segment, he packed up the whole family onto the subway and came up to our studio at the top of Washington Heights in the midst of a snowstorm.

When he arrived I asked if they would like to compose a dance on the set, and without hesitation he said "yes" for everyone. The results are in the clip: Jacques, Carolyn, Christopher, Charlotte, and Kate d'Amboise.

I believe this is the only footage of all the dancing members of the d'Amboise family on video, speaking and dancing."

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, dance legend Jacques d'Amboise passed away earlier this week at the age of 86. Read his full obituary here.

Eye On Dance, the weekly, education television series created and produced by Jeff Bush and Celia Ipoitis, aired weekly on PBS from 1981 - 2004.

