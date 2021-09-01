VIDEO: The Kurt Weill Foundation Tributes Rebecca Luker

The Kurt Weill Foundation has released a new video to tribute the late Rebecca Luker, who the foundation has named an award after in its Lotte Lenya Competition.

In honor of Luker, a six-time judge for the competition, the Lotte Lenya Competition has created the Rebecca Luker Award, given for an outstanding performance of a selection from a Golden Age musical. The first Luker award was given to Taylor-Alexis DuPont for her performance of "Supper Time," from As Thousands Cheer.

Watch the full tribute video below.

Rebecca Luker passed away in December 2020, after being diagnosed with ALS in 2019.

Luker received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle nominations for her role as Marian Paroo in The Music Man. She also received a Tony nomination for her role as Magnolia in Showboat, as well as an Outer Critics Circle nomination for Maria in The Sound of Music, and a Drama Desk Nomination for Lily in The Secret Garden.

Her other Broadway roles include Helen in Fun Home, the Fairy Godmother, Marie, in Cinderella, Winifred in Mary Poppins, and Claudia Nardi in Nine.

With the New York City Opera, Luker was featured in X (The Life and Times of Malcolm X) and was Fiona in Brigadoon.

Her Off-Broadway credits include Maury Yeston's Death Takes a Holiday, for which she received an Outer Critics Circle nomination, as well as A.R. Gurney's Indian Blood, Can't Let Go, and The Vagina Monologues.

Luker has performed leading roles at regional theaters throughout the country including the world premier of Little Dancer by Aherns and Flaherty, Directed by Susan Stroman, Clara in Passion at the Kennedy Center, Julia in Time and Again at The Old Globe, Mary in Harmony (Drama-Logue Award) at the La Jolla Playhouse and Amalia in She Loves Me with the "Reprise!" series in Los Angeles.

She has appeared on television in series such as Bull, NCIS: New Orleans, Elementary, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Boardwalk Empire, and The Good Wife. Her film credits include Spectoria, Not Fade Away, and The Rewrite.