VIDEO: The Company of WICKED Takes Opening Night Bows!

Click Here for More Articles on WICKED

Good news! Broadway's wonderful Wicked has made its highly anticipated return to the stage of the Gershwin Theatre!

Composer Stephen Schwartz was in attendance at tonight's performance and joined the company for opening night bows!

Go inside the the opening night curtain call here!

Intermission has ended. Please return to your seats. ? #WICKED pic.twitter.com/tHjJ47438x - Wicked the Musical (@WICKED_Musical) September 15, 2021

The production also welcomed back an old friend to kick things off as original star Kristin Chenoweth hit the stage for a pre-curtain speech, exclaiming, "There's no place like home!"