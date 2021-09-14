Click Here for More Articles on WICKED
VIDEO: The Company of WICKED Takes Opening Night Bows!
The cast was joined by the show's Tony-nominated composer, Stephen Schwartz, to celebrate opening night!
Good news! Broadway's wonderful Wicked has made its highly anticipated return to the stage of the Gershwin Theatre!
Composer Stephen Schwartz was in attendance at tonight's performance and joined the company for opening night bows!
Go inside the the opening night curtain call here!
Intermission has ended. Please return to your seats. ? #WICKED pic.twitter.com/tHjJ47438x- Wicked the Musical (@WICKED_Musical) September 15, 2021
Earlier tonight, the production shared a glimpse of opening night as the company performed, "No One Mourns the Wicked" for the first time since the shutdown! Check out the cast of Wicked in action on opening night here!
The production also welcomed back an old friend to kick things off as original star Kristin Chenoweth hit the stage for a pre-curtain speech, exclaiming, "There's no place like home!"
The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."
The Broadway company includes Lindsay Pearce as Elphaba, Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Alexandra Billings as Madame Morrible (Kathy Fitzgerald will play the role from 9/14 through 9/26), Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Sam Gravitte as Fiyero, Riley Costello as Boq, Mili Diaz as Nessarose, and Michael X. Martin as Doctor Dillamond. The standbys are Jennifer DiNoia (Elphaba) and Brittney Johnson (Glinda).