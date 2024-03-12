Video: The Best of Donna McKechnie

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony Award-winner Donna McKechnie is back on Broadway this spring! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, she just assumed the role of Madame Morrible in Wicked.

"I love the writing [in Wicked]. I love what it serves up, the message," she told BroadwayWorld. "It’s glorious, this very touching, very dynamic, very funny script. I’m excited to be working with other people [laughs]. I love doing my solo concert show, but, you know, this is what I came to New York to do. How could I say no?

McKechnie received a Best Actress Tony Award for her performance in A Chorus Line. Her other Broadway shows include How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying; The Education of Hyman Kaplan; Sondheim – A Musical Tribute (which she also choreographed); Promises, Promises; Company; On The Town; State Fair (Fred Astaire Award); and The Visit. In 2021, Ms. McKechnie was inducted into the American Theatre Hall of Fame.

To celebrate Donna's triumphant return to the Broadway stage, we've rounded up just a few of our favorite performances from Broadway past:

Donna performs "Turkey Lurkey Time" in Promises, Promises in 1969:

Donna performs "You Could Drive a Person Crazy" from Company:

Donna dances "against" Debbie Allen on Fame:

Donna joins Ann Reinking and Chita Rivera to perform "Let Me Entertain You" from Gypsy:

Donna performs "The Music and the Mirror" from A Chorus Line:

Donna sings "Send in the Clowns" from A Little Night Music:

Donna sings "Being Alive" from Company: