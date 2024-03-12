Video: The Best of Donna McKechnie

McKechnie is currently starring in Wicked on Broadway.
Tony Award-winner Donna McKechnie is back on Broadway this spring! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, she just assumed the role of Madame Morrible in Wicked.
"I love the writing [in Wicked]. I love what it serves up, the message," she told BroadwayWorld. "It’s glorious, this very touching, very dynamic, very funny script. I’m excited to be working with other people [laughs]. I love doing my solo concert show, but, you know, this is what I came to New York to do. How could I say no?
McKechnie received a Best Actress Tony Award for her performance in A Chorus Line. Her other Broadway shows include How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying; The Education of Hyman Kaplan; Sondheim – A Musical Tribute (which she also choreographed); Promises, Promises; Company; On The Town; State Fair (Fred Astaire Award); and The Visit. In 2021, Ms. McKechnie was inducted into the American Theatre Hall of Fame.
To celebrate Donna's triumphant return to the Broadway stage, we've rounded up just a few of our favorite performances from Broadway past:
