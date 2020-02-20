VIDEO: The Cast of West Side Story Talk the Show's Return to Broadway on TODAY

Click Here for More Articles on WEST SIDE STORY Revival

Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove's new production of West Side Stor opens tonight, February 20, at the Broadway Theatre. Isaac Powell, Shereen Pimentel, Dharon Jones and the rest of the young cast stopped by TODAY to talk about the show's return to Broadway.

Powell tells TODAY anchor Savannah Gunthrie, "We're doing a 'West Side Story' for the 21st century," Powell says.

Watch the full interview below!

Directed by Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove, this new production of West Side Story features all-new choreography, for the first time ever on Broadway by the internationally acclaimed Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker.

Marked by a record-setting 32 Broadway debuts, the cast of West Side Story includes Isaac Powell as Tony, Shereen Pimentel as Maria, Yesenia Ayala as Anita, Ben Cook as Riff, Amar Ramasar as Bernardo,Marissa Brown (debut), Gabi Campo, Adolfo Mena Cejas (debut), Daniel Ching (debut), Audrey Collette (debut), Lorna Courtney, Marc Crousillat (debut), Stephanie Crousillat (debut), Roman Cruz (debut), Kevin Csolak, Alexa De Barr (debut), Israel Del Rosario (debut), Jordan Dobson (debut), Tyler Eisenreich (debut), Armando Eleazar (debut), Marlon Feliz (debut), Satori Folkes-Stone (debut), Zuri Noelle Ford (debut), Ui-Seng François (debut), Yesy Garcia (debut), Carlos E. Gonzalez, Jennifer Gruener(debut), Jacob Guzman, Matthew Johnson (debut), Dharon E. Jones (debut), Jarred Manista (debut), Michaela Marfori (debut), Ilda Mason (debut), Michelle Mercedes (debut), Paul Morland (debut), Daniel Oreskes, Pippa Pearthree, Mia Pinero (debut), Gus Reed (debut), Thomas Jay Ryan, Michael Seltzer (debut), Ahmad Simmons, Corey John Snide, Sheldon True (debut), Ricky Ubeda, Madison Vomastek (debut), Tony Ward, Bridget Whitman (debut), Danny Wolohan, and Kevin Zambrano (debut).





Related Articles