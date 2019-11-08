VIDEO: The Cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES Performs on GMA

Today, Friday, November 8, the stars of the upcoming Disney+ series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" - Joshua Bassett ("Ricky"), Olivia Rodrigo ("Nini"), Sofia Wylie ("Gina"), Matt Cornett ("E.J."), Dara Renee' ("Kourtney"), Frankie A. Rodriguez ("Carlos"), Julia Lester ("Ashlyn") and Larry Saperstein ("Big Red") took the stage at GOOD MORNING AMERICA for an exhilarating performance and a chat with creator / executive producer Tim Federle.

Watch below!

The first episode of the series has a special telecast on three networks - ABC, Disney Channel and FreeForm - tonight, FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8 (8:00 p.m. ET/PT) before the series premieres on Disney+ Tuesday, November 12.





Related Articles