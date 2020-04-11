Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Telly Leung, Justin Guarini and the Cast of IN TRANSIT Sing Virtual A Capella 'We Are Home'

Article Pixel Apr. 11, 2020  

Today, Broadway veteran Telly Leung shared a clip of the cast of Broadway's first acapella musical, In Transit, singing the song, "We Are Home" from the show. Check out their virtual a capella performance below!

IN TRANSIT follows the intertwined lives of 11 New Yorkers faced with the challenges of city life. It features a book, music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Frozen), James-Allen Ford, Russ Kaplan and Sara Wordsworth.

The Broadway cast of In Transit included David Abeles, Moya Angela, Steven "HeaveN" Cantor, Justin Guarini, Telly Leung, Erin Mackey, Gerianne Pérez, Margo Seibert, Chesney Snow, James Snyder, Mariand Torres, Nicholas Ward, Adam Bashian, Laurel Harris, Arbender Robinson and AureLia Williams.

