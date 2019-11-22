VIDEO: Take a Look at The Public's Mobile Unit Production of MEASURE FOR MEASURE

Mobile Unit's production of MEASURE FOR MEASURE opens today, Friday, November 22. Directed by LA Williams, the free sit-down run of MEASURE FOR MEASURE follows a three-week tour to correctional facilities, homeless shelters, social service organizations, and community centers in all five boroughs. MEASURE FOR MEASURE will run in the Shiva Theater through Sunday, December 8.

Take a look at footage from the production below!

The complete cast of MEASURE FOR MEASURE features Jasmine Batchelor (Isabella), Nora Carroll (Escalus/Juliet), Toccarra Cash (Lucio), Alfie Fuller (Pompey), Adrian Kiser (Angelo), Gabrielle Murphy (Provost), Jacqueline Nwabueze (Understudy), Latonia Phipps (Mariana/Overdone), Grace Porter (Duke), and Lily Santiago (Claudio/Elbow).

This season, The Public's acclaimed Mobile Unit transports communities of the five boroughs to the vibrant streets of New Orleans for a bold new production of Shakespeare's MEASURE FOR MEASURE directed by LA Williams. It's 1979, Mardi Gras has been officially cancelled, yet the community is still celebrating. Temporarily left in charge by the Duke, the upright and uptight Lord Angelo has decided to crack down on the city's debauchery, arresting young Claudio for impregnating his fiancée Juliet before their wedding. When virtuous Isabella, Claudio's sister, hears of his death sentence, she begs Lord Angelo for mercy. But hypocritical Angelo propositions her instead, leaving Isabella with an impossible choice: save her soul or her brother's life. In this timely production, lovers and leaders in disguise reveal how those in power take advantage of those without it - asking the question, can the law be both just and merciful?

MEASURE FOR MEASURE features scenic design by Yu-Hsuan Chen, costume design by Asa Benally, music composition by Jeffery Miller, choreography by Mayte Natalio, and fight and intimacy direction by Michael Rossmy and Kelsey Rainwater.





