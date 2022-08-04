Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
COME FROM AWAY
VIDEO: Take a Gander Downtown with COME FROM AWAY

Come from Away runs through October 2 at the Schoenfeld Theatre.

Aug. 4, 2022  

Come From Away is in its final summer on Broadway, which means you have just two more months to catch it at its home at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. When you do, take a gander downtown to check out the show's downtown partners, including One World Observatory, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, and the World Trade Center.

Below, watch as two of the show's stars, Astrid Van Wieren and Sharone Sayegh, check out what the destinations have to offer and then make it from downtown to midtown in just 20 minutes- just in time for their show!

Come From Away tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. On September 11, 2001, the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

