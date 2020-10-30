VIDEO: THE TODAY SHOW Hosts Reveal Their 'Best of Broadway' 2020 Halloween Costumes
The hosts of The Today Show dressed up as characters from Wicked, Hamilton, and more!
The Today Show hosts always put together a great Halloween costume theme and this year they're showing Broadway some love!
Hosted by Carson Daly, The Today Show unveiled their 'Best of Broadway' costumes with performances of their own.
Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer dressed up as Velma and Roxie from Chicago, Craig Melvin and Al Roker rapped it out as Alexander Hamilton and King George from Hamilton, and Jenna Bush belted out Memory from Cats as Grizabella.
Finishing out the costume reveal were Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb as Elphaba and Glinda from Wicked.
Check out the clip below!
For more than 60 years, TODAY has provided a daily live broadcast of the latest in domestic and international news, weather reports, and interviews with newsmakers from the worlds of politics, business, media, entertainment and sports. TODAY is renowned for providing its audience with a "window on the world," bringing viewers breaking news as it happens and often broadcasting from locations around the globe.
TODAY's longtime home at New York's Rockefeller Plaza attracts thousands of visitors each year to peer into its windows and become part of TODAY's broadcast. The Emmy Award winning program is anchored by Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Natalie Morales. Don Nash is the executive producer.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: MOULIN ROUGE! Drops Music Video for 'Come What May' with Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo
Moulin Rouge! has released a music video, filmed live on stage, for Come What May from the Broadway production....
Tim Curry and Original ROCKY HORROR Cast Members to Reunite For the Democratic Party of Wisconsin
Tim Curry and some of his fellow 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' cast members will reunite for a live stream to benefit the Democratic Party of Wiscon...
Alex Brightman, Meryl Streep & More Join Bette Midler's HULAWEEN
Bette Midler has conjured an all-star cast that’s sure to get into mischief as they raise funds for New York Restoration Project (NYRP) at her virtual...
Actors' Equity Releases Statement on Walt Disney World Layoffs
Actors' Equity Association has released a statement after signing a memorandum of understanding with Walt Disney World regarding layoffs of most of th...
Eddie Perfect Releases BEETLEJUICE - THE DEMOS! THE DEMOS! THE DEMOS! for Halloween
Ghostlight Records has announced that the new album from Eddie Perfect, Beetlejuice – The Demos! The Demos! The Demos! will be available as a Hallowee...
VIDEO: David Hyde Pierce, Carolee Carmello, Liz Callaway, and Most Perform in BRING BACK BROADWAY: A VOTE BLUE VIDEO
The video stars Cameron Amandus, Bryan Batt , John Bolton, Liz Callaway, Carolee Carmello, Taylor Crousore, Jackie Hoffman, Chris Anthony Giles, Jason...