VIDEO: THE TODAY SHOW Hosts Reveal Their 'Best of Broadway' 2020 Halloween Costumes

The hosts of The Today Show dressed up as characters from Wicked, Hamilton, and more!

The Today Show hosts always put together a great Halloween costume theme and this year they're showing Broadway some love!

Hosted by Carson Daly, The Today Show unveiled their 'Best of Broadway' costumes with performances of their own.

Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer dressed up as Velma and Roxie from Chicago, Craig Melvin and Al Roker rapped it out as Alexander Hamilton and King George from Hamilton, and Jenna Bush belted out Memory from Cats as Grizabella.

Finishing out the costume reveal were Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb as Elphaba and Glinda from Wicked.

Check out the clip below!

