VIDEO: THE SETH CONCERT SERIES Is Back And Better Than Ever; Stream Live Every Sunday!

SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky's critically acclaimed concert series back online this Fall and better than ever. Coming up this Sunday is Justin Guarini!

Justin Guarini's almost 30-year career on the stage and screen includes the first season of American Idol where he performed in front of 30 million viewers each week, starring roles in 6 Broadway productions, as well as his wildly popular character "Lil' Sweet", seen in hundreds of millions of homes in Diet Dr. Pepper commercials in America.

In addition to being a sought-after performer, he has coached and mentored leaders across a wide spectrum of businesses & disciplines and has helps his clients go from struggle to strength in their health, wealth, and relationships. As a Keynote speaker and emcee he has shared his message of confidence and empowerment on stages across America. His latest book "Unbreakable Confidence"- The Powerful Formula For Being, Doing, will hit bookshelves in August of 2021.

Every Sunday at 8pm ET, Seth and one of his favorite Broadway stars will perform an intimate concert filled with Broadway tunes, Seth's signature hilarious interviews and even song requests from viewers requested in real time!

Check out highlights from last week's concert featuring Shayna Steele!

Upcoming performances include:

Sunday, October 10, 2021 - Justin Guarini

Sunday, October 17, 2021 - Jessie Mueller

Sunday, October 24, 2021 - Erika Henningsen

Sunday, October 31, 2021 - Shoshana Bean

"I'm so excited to bring back my virtual concerts and even MORE excited that we'll be performing together in one same place! Last year, because of Covid, we had to be in two different locations, but now because we'll be vaccinated and tested, I will be able to perform together with my favorite stars in my new Upper West Side studio!," said Seth Rudetsky, "I'm also thrilled that we'll be able to read comments during the concert from viewers and take their song requests in real time! Yes, Jessie Mueller will be singing from Waitress and Beautiful...but why don't you request a song from, I don't know...Guys and Dolls or Once Upon A Mattress! That's what'll makes these concerts so different from any other concerts you've seen with these stars!"

Seth's Concert Series is an entirely unique experience, where audiences are treated to a one-time only musical event. The evening is a unique combination of Broadway musicals, improv and audience participation... and will only air once--Sundays at 8pm ET.

Tickets are now available on BroadwayWorld Events.