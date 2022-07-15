VIDEO: THE LION KING's Pearl Khwezi is On the Rise!

Click Here for More on On the Rise- with Candace Cordelia

There is a new lion queen in The Lion King! South African native Pearl Khwezi recently assumed the role of 'Nala' in The Lion King on Broadway, in which she previously appeared in the ensemble and covered both Rafiki and Nala.

"It still feels a little bit surreal that I am playing the role every day," she told BroadwayWorld's Candace Cordelia. "I was an understudy before. It's just been amazing. It's an amazing cast and there is so much support. It's been a beautiful experience."

Approaching 25 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 25 global productions have been seen by nearly 110 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher), The Lion King has made theatrical history with two productions worldwide running 15 or more years and four others running 20 or more years. In the history of Broadway, only two productions have run longer.

