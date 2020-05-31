VIDEO: THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: VIRAL MONOLOGUES Present 'the story of us.' For CBS SUNDAY MORNING's Sunday Matinee

On this week's Sunday Matinee on CBS Sunday Morning, The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues presented "the story of us."

Writer Christopher Oscar Peña and actors Evan Jonigkeit and Zosia Mamet have taken the blackly comic play on the road, to an isolated lake - the perfect place to dispose of a murder weapon! This short play was recorded especially for CBS Sunday Morning.

Watch the video below!

#New - Only on #SundayMorning #SundayMatinee



The @24HourPlays: Viral Monologues present new monologues that are written, rehearsed & recorded in 24 hours



"the story of us." by @cpinthenyc, performed by @Johnakite_ with @ZosiaRMamet. Warning: Fake blood is used in this piece pic.twitter.com/GxsVTvNuwl - CBS Sunday Morning ? (@CBSSunday) May 31, 2020

