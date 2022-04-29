VIDEO: Sutton Foster Discusses Performing For Her Daughter in MUSIC MAN on CBS MORNINGS

This morning, Sutton Foster sat down on CBS Mornings to discuss her Broadway return in Music Man.

The two-time Tony-winner dished on her pre-show ritual with Hugh Jackman, her husband's history with the show, returning to the stage after the pandemic, and more.

Foster also discussed that she sings "Goodnight, My Someone" from the show every night to her daughter, Emily, before she goes to bed. Foster spoke on what it was like to have her daughter in the audience while she sang the song during the show.

"So the first time she saw the show, when I started to sing 'Goodnight, My Someone' in the show, I was like really overcome. But then the song that really surprised me was 'Til There Was You,' because every single lyric, suddenly it became about her. I didn't know what love was until there was her," she said.

The Broadway revival of The Music Man is now playing at the Winter Garden Theatre, starring Tony-winners Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. The production, directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, also stars Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn, Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, and Tony Award winner Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo, Remy Auberjonois as Charlie Cowell, Gino Cosculluela as Tommy Djilas, and Emma Crow as Zaneeta Shinn.

Watch the new interview here: