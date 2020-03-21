VIDEO: Steve Martin Shares Video of Himself Playing Banjo Outdoors
Steve Martin took to Twitter to share a video of himself playing a bit of banjo outside while in isolation.
The caption on the video is simply, "Banjo balm."
Check it out below!
Banjo balm. pic.twitter.com/eQ6jUkHSHm- Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) March 21, 2020
Martin and Edie Brickell collaborated on his first musical, Bright Star. It is set in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina in 1945-46, with flashbacks to 1923. The musical debuted on Broadway on March 24, 2016
Martin's play Meteor Shower opened at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre in August 2016, and went on to Connecticut's Long Wharf Theatre later the same year. The play opened on Broadway at the Booth Theater on November 29, 2017.
