VIDEO: Steve Blanchard, Meredith Inglesby, James Judy & More Sing 'Seasons of Love' With BMA Students

Broadway Method Academy, the resident conservatory of Westport Country Playhouse, like so many other businesses, has been hit hard by the impact of COVID-19. The organization's musicals, classes, and special events have all been canceled or postponed for the foreseeable future.

"The effects of COVID-19 have been staggering on our community. So many students have lost out on special opportunities," said Connor Deane, BMA's Executive Director. "With the cancellation of productions, both at BMA and at their local schools, we wanted to put something together that would hopefully lift their spirits."



BMA has teamed up with a variety of its Broadway artists and over forty of the academy's students, to present a virtual rendition of Jonathan Larson's 'Seasons of Love' from the Broadway musical, Rent. Broadway veterans include Steve Blanchard, Meredith Inglesby, Bret Shuford, and James Judy join Johnny Stellard, Jordan Tyson, Lawrence Cummings, Kyle Barisich, Julian Alvarez, Mariah Lyttle, Todd Buonopane, Nicholas Rodriguez, and Julie Kavanagh.

Watch the video below!

"Ensuring that our students are able to make music and feel creative during this difficult time has been a driving focus for the entire staff at BMA," said Deane. "We are so grateful to our friends in the Broadway community for lending their voices. This video will surely bring a smile to so many faces."

Broadway Method Academy faces a challenge in the coming days and months, in the wake of COVID-19. In effort to Raise the Curtain eventually, BMA has created a COVID-19 Relief Fund, which will help the academy make a strong comeback, when safe to do so. Donations get be made through the academy's Facebook page or by visiting their website at www.broadwaymethodacademy.org/give.





