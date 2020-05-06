VIDEO: Steve Blanchard, Meredith Inglesby, James Judy & More Sing 'Seasons of Love' With BMA Students
Broadway Method Academy, the resident conservatory of Westport Country Playhouse, like so many other businesses, has been hit hard by the impact of COVID-19. The organization's musicals, classes, and special events have all been canceled or postponed for the foreseeable future.
"The effects of COVID-19 have been staggering on our community. So many students have lost out on special opportunities," said Connor Deane, BMA's Executive Director. "With the cancellation of productions, both at BMA and at their local schools, we wanted to put something together that would hopefully lift their spirits."
BMA has teamed up with a variety of its Broadway artists and over forty of the academy's students, to present a virtual rendition of Jonathan Larson's 'Seasons of Love' from the Broadway musical, Rent. Broadway veterans include Steve Blanchard, Meredith Inglesby, Bret Shuford, and James Judy join Johnny Stellard, Jordan Tyson, Lawrence Cummings, Kyle Barisich, Julian Alvarez, Mariah Lyttle, Todd Buonopane, Nicholas Rodriguez, and Julie Kavanagh.
Watch the video below!
"Ensuring that our students are able to make music and feel creative during this difficult time has been a driving focus for the entire staff at BMA," said Deane. "We are so grateful to our friends in the Broadway community for lending their voices. This video will surely bring a smile to so many faces."
Broadway Method Academy faces a challenge in the coming days and months, in the wake of COVID-19. In effort to Raise the Curtain eventually, BMA has created a COVID-19 Relief Fund, which will help the academy make a strong comeback, when safe to do so. Donations get be made through the academy's Facebook page or by visiting their website at www.broadwaymethodacademy.org/give.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Barbra Streisand has released a new music video for the song 'You'll Never Walk Alone'!... (read more)
Cameron Mackintosh Believes Theatre Will Not Come Back Until 'Early Next Year'
Producer Cameron Mackintosh chatted with Michael Ball this morning on his BBC Radio 2 show, where he provided his insight on what he thinks the future... (read more)
VIDEO: Cast Members From RENT Around the World Create 'No Day But Today' Video in Honor of Frontline Workers
Cast members from various productions of Rent around the world have virtually joined forces for a video in honor of the frontline heroes.... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With BY JEEVES This Weekend
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with By Jeeves, this Saturday, May 9!... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barbra Streisand, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, and More Set For Robin Hood's RISE UP NEW YORK! Virtual Telethon
Robin Hood, New York's largest poverty-fighting organization, and iHeartMedia will join together with New York television and radio stations to air a ... (read more)
VIDEOS: Eva Noblezada, Lea Salonga, Eden Espinosa, and More Perform Lockdown Duets
Stage star Alistair Brammer has launched Lockdown Duets, a new Instagram series 'connecting Broadway stars and West End stars in solidarity to sing du... (read more)