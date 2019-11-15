VIDEO: Stephen Sondheim Learns He Is Compared to Mozart and Shakespeare in RADA Training

Stephen Sondheim has been presented with an Honorary Fellowship by the Director of RADA, Edward Kemp, at a special event in New York.



In his citation Mr Kemp said, "In our training at RADA he is often compared both to Mozart and to Shakespeare.

"Favorably?", Sondheim interjects disbelievingly, and later says he's going to have the speech framed.

Mr. Kemp continues on to say "in many ways his songs are as much the cornerstone of our singing training as Shakespeare's poems and plays are the foundation of our text work."

Watch the video below!





