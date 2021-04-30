VIDEO: Stephen Sondheim, Julie Andrews, Chita Rivera, and More Game Show Appearances Will Be Shown in BUZZR Marathon Next Month

BUZZR will air a marathon of classic appearances by notable Broadway personalities on game shows on May 16.

The special will feature appearances from Julie Andrews, Stephen Sondheim, Chita Rivera, Larry Kert, Joel Grey, Bob Holiday, Florence Henderson, and more.

Check out the preview below!

BUZZR is a pop culture time capsule - an unending celebration where viewers can play along to some of Fremantle's vast portfolio of more than 40,000 iconic game show episodes, which are shown around the clock. Featured titles include Family Feud, where you won't want to miss the outrageously fun Richard Dawson kissing every female contestant; What's My Line, featuring cultural icons becoming time-stamped contestants/panelists like a 29-year-old whip-smart Betty White and a young Muhammad Ali; as well as famed titles To Tell the Truth, Match Game, Password, Beat the Clock, Blockbusters and Card Sharks. Learn more at http://buzzrtv.com.