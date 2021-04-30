Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Stephen Sondheim, Julie Andrews, Chita Rivera, and More Game Show Appearances Will Be Shown in BUZZR Marathon Next Month

Other stars set to appear include Larry Kert, Bob Holiday, Florence Henderson, and more!

Apr. 30, 2021  

BUZZR will air a marathon of classic appearances by notable Broadway personalities on game shows on May 16.

The special will feature appearances from Julie Andrews, Stephen Sondheim, Chita Rivera, Larry Kert, Joel Grey, Bob Holiday, Florence Henderson, and more.

Check out the preview below!

BUZZR is a pop culture time capsule - an unending celebration where viewers can play along to some of Fremantle's vast portfolio of more than 40,000 iconic game show episodes, which are shown around the clock. Featured titles include Family Feud, where you won't want to miss the outrageously fun Richard Dawson kissing every female contestant; What's My Line, featuring cultural icons becoming time-stamped contestants/panelists like a 29-year-old whip-smart Betty White and a young Muhammad Ali; as well as famed titles To Tell the Truth, Match Game, Password, Beat the Clock, Blockbusters and Card Sharks. Learn more at http://buzzrtv.com.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles
Casting Announced for Jason Robert Browns 13 Movie Adaptation Photo

Casting Announced for Jason Robert Brown's 13 Movie Adaptation

Original Broadway Creatives At Work On BEAUTY AND THE BEAST UK/Ireland Tour Photo

Original Broadway Creatives At Work On BEAUTY AND THE BEAST UK/Ireland Tour

Wake Up 4/30: NYC to Reopen July 1; Broadway Still Plans September Return Photo

Wake Up 4/30: NYC to Reopen July 1; Broadway Still Plans September Return

Cheyenne Jackson, Gina Gershon & More Join Eli Roths BORDERLANDS Photo

Cheyenne Jackson, Gina Gershon & More Join Eli Roth's BORDERLANDS


More Hot Stories For You