VIDEO: Sneak a Peek at Goodspeed's New Musical RAGS

Goodspeed Musicals is taking on RAGS like you've never seen it before. Take a look at the reimagined production below!

Welcome to the new world! Fresh from Ellis Island, a young mother and her son search for a new life and a sense of home as the 20th century beckons. The streets of Manhattan's Lower East Side may not be paved with gold, but they echo with the music of opportunity, optimism and hope. A ravishing score by the songwriters of Wicked and Annie colors a sweeping saga of America's immigrant past. Celebrate our rich roots in Goodspeed's new adaptation of a neglected masterpiece of the musical theatre.

