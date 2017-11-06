VIDEO: Sneak Peek at 'Animals, Animals' from New Musical 'ME... JANE' at The Kennedy Center

Click below to go inside rehearsals and see the company perform "Animals, Animals" from the world premiere Kennedy Center commission, Me... Jane: The Dreams & Adventures of Young Jane Goodall, a new musical based on Patrick McDonnell's Caldecott Honor Book! The video features four-time Helen Hayes Award winner Erin Weaver as Young Jane with Awa Sal Secka, Eymard Cabling, and Sam Ludwig.

From the team behind the Kennedy Center's 2014 production of The Gift of Nothing, Me... Jane is adapted by Patrick McDonnell, Aaron Posner, and Andy Mitton, with music and lyrics by Andy Mitton. The production is directed by Aaron Posner with choreography by Christopher d'Amboise and music direction by William Yanesh.

Running November 18-December 10 in the Family Theater, Me... Jane follows young Jane Goodall and her toy chimpanzee, Jubilee, as they learn about the world around them and the importance of protecting all living species. With anecdotes taken directly from Jane Goodall's autobiography and a memorably catchy original score, this Kennedy Center-commissioned adaptation makes this very true story accessible for the young-and the young at heart.

Me... Jane includes scenic design by Paige Hathaway, lighting design by Andrew Cissna, costume design by Helen Q. Huang, projection design by Olivia Sebesky, sound design by Justin Schmitz, and properties by Kasey Hendricks.

Even before she became a renowned humanitarian, conservationist, and animal activist, Young Jane of Me...Jane, exemplified the ideals of service and courage often ascribed to President John F. Kennedy, making this production a fitting inclusion to JFKC: A Centennial Celebration of John F. Kennedy.

