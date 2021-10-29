VIDEO: See Interviews With LaChanze, Michael Zegen, Jessica Frances Dukes & More on TROUBLE IN MIND

Click Here for More Articles on Trouble in Mind

Roundabout Theatre Company's Broadway premiere of Trouble in Mind by Alice Childress, directed by Charles Randolph-Wright and starring Tony & Emmy Award winner LaChanze, begins previews tonight, October 29.

Check out interviews from the cast including LaChanze as "Wiletta Mayer," Michael Zegen as "Al Manners," Jessica Frances Dukes as "Millie Davis," and more!

Watch below!

Following an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production, Alice Childress's wry and moving look at racism, identity, and ego in the world of New York theatre opened to acclaim Off-Broadway in 1955. At the forefront of both the Civil Rights and feminist movements, the prescient Trouble in Mind was announced to move to Broadway in 1957...in a production that never came to be.