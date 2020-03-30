VIDEO: See Christine Baranski & Audra McDonald in THE GOOD FIGHT Season Four Trailer

CBS ALL ACCESS has shared the trailer for season four of The Good Fight, starring Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi and Delroy Lindo.

The trailer features a first look at new stars joining the show, including John and Hannibal's Hugh Dancy and also highlighted returning characters like Zach Grenier and Michael J. Fox.

Watch the trailer below!

Season four finds Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart navigating a very different landscape. After they lost their biggest client, Chumhum, and their founding partner's name was tarnished, Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart was forced to accept an offer by a huge multinational law firm, STR Laurie, to become a small subsidiary. Suddenly, all of their decisions can be second-guessed by the giant firm that is literally on top of them. While STR Laurie initially seem like benevolent overlords, we find Diane Lockhart and her colleagues chafing at their loss of independence.

The Good Fight returns to CBS ALL ACCESS on April 9.





