VIDEO: Second Stage's TO MY GIRLS Gets Ready for Performances

Second Stage Theater just began previews for JC Lee's world premiere comedy, To My Girls, directed by Stephen Brackett. To My Girls will officially open on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Second Stage's Off-Broadway home, The Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street).

The cast includes Bryan Batt ("Mad Men," Jeffrey), Jay Armstrong Johnson (On the Town, Hands on a Hardbody), Carman Lacivita (Marvin's Room), Maulik Pancholy (Grand Horizons), Noah J. Ricketts (Frozen, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), and Britton Smith (Be More Chill, Shuffle Along).

Is there anything more fabulous than Palm Springs after the end of the world? For one tight group of gay men, a post-pandemic getaway is the perfect chance to reunite, reclaim their time and replace the gloom with some gossip. But as soon as the drinks start pouring, truths start spilling and this chosen family quickly realizes the world has changed. In To My Girls, this group of friends navigate evolving friendships and set things straight...kind of.

Below, get to know the cast and find out what the show is all about!