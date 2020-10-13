VIDEO: Sara Brians, Alex Hartman, Sam Quinn and More Come Together for Short Dance Film PEOPLE
Featured dancers include Dee Tomasetta (Finding Neverland), Michelle Mercedes (West Side Story), Kenneth Michel Murray (Anastasia) and more.
Broadway's Sara Brians, Alex Hartman and Sam Quinn teamed up to create a dance short film with the message of community and love. To experience music and dance is to connect with humanity. It is to inspire empathy, and we all need this fundamental, shared experience more than ever right now. People need people. To live. To create. To love. To heal.
People need people more than ever right now. In light of the recent news about the Broadway extended shutdown, Brians, Hartman, and Quinn pulled together dancers from around New York City, of all backgrounds, to share the love of dance and art. With vocals by Kayley Anne Collins, 'People' centers around Frozen's Alicia Albright and dancer J'Royce Jata as they discover and navigate human connection in today's world. Featured dancers include Dee Tomasetta (Finding Neverland), Michelle Mercedes (West Side Story), Kenneth Michel Murray (Anastasia), Dale Elston, Lauren DiPietro, Omar Nieves and Taylor Broadard.
Allison Seidner joins the team with incredible cello, and Steven Jamail joins as the arranger and pianist.
Watch now:
