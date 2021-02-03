VIDEO: Sally Wilfert and Joseph Thalken Talk ALL THE GIRLS on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
The album was a collaboration between the two and the late Rebecca Luker.
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with All The Girls - celebrating Rebecca Luker and Sally Wilfert's CD with Sally Wilfert and Joseph Thalken.
Building on a special friendship forged on and off the stage, the pair recorded a celebration of womanhood in all its complexities and expressions. Adapted from the stage show of the same name, All the Girls is framed by songs from such theater luminaries as Stephen Sondheim, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Fred Ebb & John Kander, highlighted by a delicious medley from musicals featuring iconic female duets.
The late Luker and Wilfert enrich the tone and expand the scope by also embracing art songs, cabaret material, and settings of poems written expressly for them by the show's music director, Joseph Thalken, who expanded the orchestrations from four to ten pieces for this recording. Click here to purchase the album.
Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.
Visit starsinthehouse.com to donate to The Actors Fund, watch previous episodes, learn about upcoming guests and more.
