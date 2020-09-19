VIDEO: STARS IN THE HOUSE Honors Ruth Bader Ginsburg With Special Episode

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Special guests on the episode include Audra McDonald, Kelli O’Hara, Rob McClure and more.

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley presented a last-minute special episode of Stars in the House last night to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"We're all sad but posting "We're doomed" etc doesn't honor her memory," Rudetsky wrote. "She'd want us to be powerful!!!! Fill out the census, double-check that you're registered to vote and spread the word about PollHero.org to get young people working the polls on election day!"

Watch the full episode below:

