VIDEO: Rosie's Theater Kids Present TAKE A ROSIE BREAK With James Monroe Iglehart and More

As kids across the country are settling into the new normal of online classrooms, leaders in performing arts education, Rosie's Theater Kids, is working with Broadway's biggest talent to develop a new virtual learning tool for kids to get out of their chairs and into the creative zone. With the latest videos from performer Lisa La Touche of Shuffle Along, performer and chef Kirsten Wyatt of Elf, and photographer Michael Kushner, students of all ages can #TakeARosieBreak from their scheduled class work to learn a new skill-- be it using nothing but your body to create rhythm based choreography or taking your iphone pics to another level, beat boxing with Chesney Snow, or freestyling with James Monroe Iglehart, there is something for everyone, with more to come from stars like Jessie Mueller.

The design of these short, interactive videos is to help students connect to their inner ingenuity throughout their day to promote confidence, originality and physical well being. RTKids is creating content to help students continue to expand their artistic horizons even during these times of remote learning.

You can join a community who have shared their results and creations on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube #TakeARosieBreak #RosiesTheaterKids #RTKids.

Michael Kushner teaches you how to ZAZZ up your iPhotos like a Pro!







Lisa La Touche will show you how to find your inner groove with this rhythm based dance break where your body becomes the beat!

James Monroe Iglehart of Broadway's Hamilton and Aladdin grants us our wish of rhyme with this freestyle challenge.

RTKids was launched in 2003 at PS 51, a Title I public school bordering on the theater district where students would walk by Broadway theaters daily and never have the opportunity to go inside. Founder Rosie O'Donnell noticed this, and thought it was, "...like living in Hawaii, and never having access to the beach." Together with Rosie, Artistic and Executive Director Lori Klinger developed PS Broadway - RTKids foundational program. In 2003, all 40 fifth graders at PS 51 participated in 15 weeks of singing and dancing training, and every single fifth grader went to see their first Broadway show - all free of charge.



Over the years since its debut, RTKids has blossomed into much more than simply a song and dance venue. The dedication and inspiration of its expert staff and generosity of its guest Broadway professionals have yielded truly remarkable results including 100% high school graduation and college placement rates. Today, RTKids' services have expanded to include ACTE II (A Commitment to Excellence), which includes performing arts instruction, life skills development, academic tutoring, college scholarship funding, and college and financial aid guidance and support at Maravel Arts Center, RTKids home just west of the theater district.

https://rosiestheaterkids.org





