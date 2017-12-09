VIDEO: Riverdale Upper School Students Perform DEAR EVAN HANSEN's 'Waving Through a Window'

Members of the Riverdale Upper School Vocal Arts Ensemble performed 'Waving Through a Window' from Dear Evan Hansen as part of their One World Day - a day for students to hear and speak about mental health. Watch the video of the performance below!

According to the description of the video, the closing assembly featured Stacey Mindich, producer of Dear Evan Hansen, and John MacPhee, executive director of The JED Foundation.

The ensemble is directed by Patrick Romano and the performance is accompanied by Jacob Rhodebeck.

The official Twitter account of Dear Evan Hansen tweeted about the performance. Read the tweet below.

We're honored that Riverdale Upper School Vocal Arts Ensemble chose to perform #WavingThroughAWindow as part of One World Day-a day for students to hear and speak about mental health. https://t.co/GDZG5nKDZM - Dear Evan Hansen (@DearEvanHansen) December 8, 2017

Written by the Tony-winning composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul - Oscar winners this year for their lyrics to La La Land's "City of Stars" - with a book from Steven Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen tells the story of of an anxiety-plagued high school loner named Evan who is paralyzed by the hyper-connectivity of social media and forced to watch the world from the outside looking in. Trying to improve his self-image, Evan writes himself a letter that is mistaken for a classmate's suicide note and rides that error to popularity. (The story is loosely based on an experience Pasek witnessed in high school). Since opening on Broadway in December 2016, Dear Evan Hansen has gone on to become a sold-out out smash, winning six Tonys.

