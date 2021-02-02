VIDEO: Rita Moreno Appears On The Latinx House With Gloria & Emilio Estefan

With a storied career across stage and screen, Rita Moreno has received accolades ranging from the Presidential Medal of Freedom to the EGOT. And it is also her activism that makes her our icon a?' on sexism, racism, and the most important social issues of our time.

Watch the interview with Ms. Moreno on "The Latinx House" below!

As Rita Moreno: JUST A GIRL WHO DECIDED TO GO FOR IT premieres as a Sundance U.S. Documentary Competition selection, join The Latinx House and She Se Puede as Gloria and Emilion Estefan talk to triple threat Rita Moreno about her activism, then and now, exploring what has changed and what hasn't over her career.

Moreno's long stage career has included starring roles on both sides of the Atlantic. In London, she appeared in Hal Prince's 1962 production of SHE LOVES ME and in the 1997 West End run of SUNSET BOULEVARD. In New York, she has starred in Lorraine Hansbury's THE SIGN in Sidney Brustein's WINDOW, opposite Robert Shaw in Gantry and with Jimmy Coco in THE LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS.

She received a Tony Award nomination for her role in THE NATIONAL HEALTH in 1974, followed by her 1975 Tony win for THE RITZ. Other New York credits include Anne Meara's AFTER PLAY; WALLY'S CAFE with Jimmy Coco; Circle Rep's SIZE OF THE WORLD; and, more recently, the female version of Neil Simon's THE ODD COUPLE. She recently starred in the Netflix reboot of ONE DAY AT A TIME.