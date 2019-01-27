VIDEO: Reverb Tap Company Tributes RENT With Seasons of Love

Reverb Tap Company recently performed a tribute to Rent, by doing a routine to Seasons of Love. Gear up for tonight's live broadcast of Rent on Fox by watch the video below!

Choreography and direction for the performance are by Leah Silva.

The company states in the caption, "Dedicated to all forms of LOVE. Reverb dancers of all races, genders, ages, backgrounds, religions, come together to measure LOVE through the art of tap dance. How do you measure love?"

The company also plans to release a routine to the song I'll Cover You in the near future.



The video is produced by Reverb Production Company.

Production Manager: Ron Silva

Cinematography: Ricky Chavez

Camera Operator: Merlin Showalter

Grip: Josh Tomany

