VIDEO: Renée Elise Goldsberry Talks HAMILTON on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Renée Elise Goldsberry talks about Hamilton and getting visited by Matt Czuchry early in the show's run.

Watch the clip from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below!

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" airs every weekday morning.

See Goldsberry's Broadway bio here:

Broadway: Hamilton (Tony Award), Good People, The Color Purple, Rent, The Lion King. Off-Broadway: Hamilton (Lortel and Drama Desk Award), As You Like It, Love's Labour's Lost, Two Gentlemen of Verona. Select TV: "The Good Wife," "The Following," "Law & Order: SVU," "Masters of Sex," "Younger," "OLTL." Select film: Sisters, Every Secret Thing, Rent: Live on Broadway, All About You.





