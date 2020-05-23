Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Rachel Chavkin Gives a Master Class on Directing For NYTW

May. 23, 2020  

New York Theatre Workshop hosted a master class, HOW I THINK ABOUT DIRECTING TEXT, with Tony Award-winning director and NYTW Usual Suspect Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, Light Shining in Buckinghamshire, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812).

Watch the full video below!

NYTW's virtual events are free and available to the entire NYTW community. However, if you're in the position to support the work with a donation of $25, $10, even $5-no gift is too small.

