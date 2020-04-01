VIDEO: RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES Shouts-Out its Fans in New Video; Tour Stops Cancelled Through May 2020

RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles has released a new video thanking their community.

"To our RAIN community - We're thinking of you and we can't wait to see you again," the YouTube description reads.

Watch it below!

All performances of RAIN, through May 2020, have been cancelled or postponed. For more information, visit https://www.raintribute.com/rain.

In celebration of the anniversary of Abbey Road, RAIN brings the greatest hits of this epic recording to life, in addition to all your early Beatles favorites. This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event. Experience the world's most iconic band and come celebrate the best of Abbey Road with RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES.





