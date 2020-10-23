Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Quentin Garzón, Jordan Dobson, Mia Pinero & Diana DiMarzio Perform 'Johanna Quartet' From SWEENEY TODD

The video also features Stephen Cardone, Dominic Frigo, Alan Ariano, and Stephanie Mieko Cohen.

Oct. 23, 2020  

Quentin Garzón, Jordan Dobson, Mia Pinero and Diana DiMarzio have come together virtually to perform "Johanna Quartet" from Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Watch below!

The video features: Stephen Cardone, Dominic Frigo, Alan Ariano , and Stephanie Mieko Cohen.

Band:


Jeremy F Goodman - Keyboard
Camille Enderlin - Violin I
Lydia Hull - Violin II
Brianne Lugo - Viola
Katie Chambers - Cello
Magdalena Kress - Contrabass
Woodwind I - Justin Vance
Woodwind II - Richard Philbin
Woodwind III, IV - Ford Fourqurean
Woodwind V - Thomas Kmiecik
Harp - Liann Cline
Sondar Texeira - French Horn
Ian Riley - Percussion
Trombone I, II, III - Julie Dombroski
Trumpet I, II - Kate Amrine

Audio Mixing - Marc Sokolson
Video Editing - Quentin Garzón


