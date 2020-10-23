VIDEO: Quentin Garzón, Jordan Dobson, Mia Pinero & Diana DiMarzio Perform 'Johanna Quartet' From SWEENEY TODD

The video also features Stephen Cardone, Dominic Frigo, Alan Ariano, and Stephanie Mieko Cohen.

Quentin Garzón, Jordan Dobson, Mia Pinero and Diana DiMarzio have come together virtually to perform "Johanna Quartet" from Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Watch below!

Band:



Jeremy F Goodman - Keyboard

Camille Enderlin - Violin I

Lydia Hull - Violin II

Brianne Lugo - Viola

Katie Chambers - Cello

Magdalena Kress - Contrabass

Woodwind I - Justin Vance

Woodwind II - Richard Philbin

Woodwind III, IV - Ford Fourqurean

Woodwind V - Thomas Kmiecik

Harp - Liann Cline

Sondar Texeira - French Horn

Ian Riley - Percussion

Trombone I, II, III - Julie Dombroski

Trumpet I, II - Kate Amrine

Audio Mixing - Marc Sokolson

Video Editing - Quentin Garzón

