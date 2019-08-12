LES MISERABLES
Click Here for More Articles on LES MISERABLES

VIDEO: Protesters in Hong Kong Sing 'Do You Hear The People Sing?' From LES MISÉRABLES

Aug. 12, 2019  

Protesters in Hong Kong have adopted 'Do You Hear The People Sing?' from Les Miserables as their anthem as they fight for freedom from China's power.

Hong Kong is currently fighting for democracy and free-election, in an ongoing movement opposing China's power over them.

The people have adopted the Broadway tune, a symbol of power and opposition, and gather in thousands to sing it during their protests. Check out some videos below!

Back in June, BroadwayWorld reported one of the first uses of the Les Mis anthem as Hong Kong's song of freedom. Watch that video here.

Herbert Kretzmer, lyricist of Les Miserables, wrote a piece for The Daily Mail, after seeing his song being used for this protest.

"I never imagined Do You Hear The People Sing? might become an anthem for protesters everywhere, from Venezuela to Taiwan, Turkey and Hong Kong," he wrote. "At 93, I can only be with them in spirit. But my words are on their lips - and I am singing with them, too."

Read his full piece on The Daily Mail.



Related Articles

From This Author Stephanie Wild

  • VIDEO: Protesters in Hong Kong Sing 'Do You Hear The People Sing?' From LES MISERABLES
  • Wake Up With BWW 8/12: JOSEPH... Broadway Transfer, and More!
  • Wake Up With BWW 8/9: SEA WALL/A LIFE Opening Night Coverage and Reviews, and More!
  • Wake Up With BWW 8/8: SEA WALL/A LIFE and BAT OUT OF HELL Officially Open, and More!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup