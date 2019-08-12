VIDEO: Protesters in Hong Kong Sing 'Do You Hear The People Sing?' From LES MISERABLES

Protesters in Hong Kong have adopted 'Do You Hear The People Sing?' from Les Miserables as their anthem as they fight for freedom from China's power.

Hong Kong is currently fighting for democracy and free-election, in an ongoing movement opposing China's power over them.

The people have adopted the Broadway tune, a symbol of power and opposition, and gather in thousands to sing it during their protests. Check out some videos below!

More than thousand HKers sing Les Miserables' 'Do you hear the people sing?' at HK international airport with their calls for free election and democracy. Here is the Ground Zero in the war against authoritarian rule. That's the reason for us never surrender. pic.twitter.com/1MkTp4BkVg - Joshua Wong e??a??e?' (@joshuawongcf) August 10, 2019

Back in June, BroadwayWorld reported one of the first uses of the Les Mis anthem as Hong Kong's song of freedom. Watch that video here.

Herbert Kretzmer, lyricist of Les Miserables, wrote a piece for The Daily Mail, after seeing his song being used for this protest.

"I never imagined Do You Hear The People Sing? might become an anthem for protesters everywhere, from Venezuela to Taiwan, Turkey and Hong Kong," he wrote. "At 93, I can only be with them in spirit. But my words are on their lips - and I am singing with them, too."

Read his full piece on The Daily Mail.





Related Articles