VIDEO: Project 19 Video Series Launches with Nina C. Young

The first in a series of video profiles of Project 19 composers created by women filmmakers has been released today. Veena Rao's profile of Nina C. Young - the first composer whose work the New York Philharmonic is premiering as part of Project 19, the Orchestra's celebration of the centennial of the 19th Amendment through 19 commissions by women composers - is available here.

Young, whose piece begins the month-long kick-off to Project 19, takes the viewer inside the composition process of her new work, Tread softly, inspired by the advances and setbacks of the women's suffrage movement and women composers today. The title comes from the Yeats poem The Cloths of Heaven, which concludes: "Tread softly, because you tread on my dreams."

The New York Philharmonic will premiere Nina C. Young's Tread softly, led by Music Director Jaap van Zweden, February 5-6, 8, and 11.

Stay tuned for the next installment in the Project 19 video series.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You