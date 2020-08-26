VIDEO: Phillipa Soo, Jenn Colella, Nikki M. James and More Sing 'How Long' From SUFFRAGIST

The Public is currently developing this Shaina Taub musical.

Kim Blanck, Ally Bonino, Jenn Colella, Holly Gould, Stephanie Hsu, Nikki M. James, Grace McLean, Mia Pak, Phillipa Soo, Shaina Taub, Kuhoo Verman, Ada Westfall, and Kate Wetherhead came together to perform "How Long" from Shaina Taub's Suffragist, currently in development.

Check out the video below!

SUFFRAGIST explores the power and passion of the American women's movement for voting rights, spotlighting a rarely told chapter in the ongoing struggle to achieve equality for all. This dynamic new musical encompasses the often unknown voices of the women who pioneered protests that changed the country, chronicling the seven years leading up to the passage of the Nineteenth Amendment in 1920 through the growing rivalry between the moderate old guard, Carrie Chapman Catt, and the young radical, Alice Paul, along with many other brilliant and complex suffragists. Fighting back against hostility and mockery from politicians and the public alike, they also fiercely clashed with each other, disagreeing over strategy and leadership, often risking their lives in the process-on the streets, in prison, and beyond. A century later, SUFFRAGIST investigates the victories and failures of a fight that is still far from over, and asks how we can work together to create change.

