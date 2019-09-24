VIDEO: Peter Hollens Performs WICKED Medley With The Show's Touring Cast

Let's head down to the Ozdust Ballroom for Peter Hollens' medley of the iconic songs from Wicked! Let us rejoicify by checking out the video below to see Peter perform alongside Wicked national tour cast members Andy Richardson, Brandon Stonestreet, Aidan Wharton, Nick Gaswirth, Matt Densky, Amanda Fallon Smith, Micaela Martinez, Jordan Casanova, Megan Loomis, Jennafer Newberry, and Sarah Anne Fernandez.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage."

Having recently celebrated its 15th anniversary on Broadway, Wicked is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland, and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean, and Portuguese. Wicked has amassed over $4.6 billion in global sales and has been seen by nearly 60 million people worldwide.





