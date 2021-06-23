VIDEO: Broadway Creatives Bring A Queer Twist To A Classic This Pride Month

Artists from the cast and orchestra of "Chicago" and "Aladdin" have combined talents to create their own unique take on the "Chicago" classic, "Funny Honey," in a celebration of Pride! The project, led by Mollie Downes (Roxie Hart, "Chicago," Broadway National Tour) and Augie Haas ("Aladdin" Broadway Orchestra) features an exciting new journey for Roxie and Amos, who find themselves in a queer telling of the well known story, featuring dancer Eileen Kielty as Fred Casely.

Watch below!

The piece features a dynamic musical arrangement by Augie Haas, who explodes in a trumpet solo in lieu of the monologue we are used to hearing from Amos, and sensual choreography by Mollie Downes, who created the pas de deux between herself and fellow dancer Eileen Kielty to bring some of her own queer identity to the iconic roles of Roxie Hart and Fred Casely.

The piece is expertly filmed and edited by Angelo Soriano (Swing in "Aladdin" on Broadway," and features musicians from the orchestra of "Aladdin" on the track, as well as Jason Carroll ("Chicago" Broadway National Tour") as associate choreographer.

CREDITS:

Mollie Downes as "Roxie Hart"

Augie Haas as "Amos Hart"

Eileen Kielty as "Fred Casely"

Choreography: Mollie Downes

Musical Director: Augie Haas

Cinematographer and Editor: Angelo Soriano

Associate Choreographer: Jason Carroll

Orchestra:

George Sarpola- Drums

Dick Sarpola- Bass

Ted Kooshian- Keyboard

Watch the video below!