VIDEO: Patti Murin Opens Up About Her Struggle with Depression and Anxiety

Patti Murin was a guest on Wednesday morning's episode of TODAY to discuss mental health. Despite finding success on the stage and screen, including starring on Broadway in Frozen, Murin was struggling with debilitating depression and anxiety. Since opening up about it, she's been met with an overwhelming response.

Watch the interview below!

Frozen is now playing at the historic St. James Theatre. The new Broadway musical opened on Thursday, March 22, 2018 and has been in the top 10 best-selling shows every week, establishing itself as the biggest musical hit of its season. Having grossed more than any new Broadway musical since Hamilton and set four St. James Theatre house records in less than a year, Frozen has been seen by nearly 1M people since its Denver pre-Broadway engagement.

Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, is the first and only incarnation of the tale that expands upon and deepens its indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators; in fact, this new stage production features more than twice as many songs as the film. Like the Disney Theatrical Broadway musicals that have come before it, it is a full evening of theatre running over two hours.

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar winners, Frozen features a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck), and music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez(Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You