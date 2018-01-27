VIDEO: Patti LuPone Rehearses 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' for Grammy Awards!

Footage has been released of Tony-winner Patti LuPone reprising her 1981 Grammy performance of EVITA's "Don't Cry For Me Argentina in rehearsal for Sunday Night's Grammy Awards! Patti LuPone starred as Eva Perón in the 1979 Broadway production of EVITA, for which she won the 1980 Tony Award Best Actress in a Musical.

In celebration of the show's return to New York after 15 years DEAR EVAN HANSEN's currently nominated Ben Platt will also be on hand to perform a classic from "West Side Story" in a special Broadway tribute honoring the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein.

Live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, and hosted by award-winning television personality and performer James Corden, the 60th Annual GRAMMY AWARDSwill be broadcast live in HDTV and 5.1 surround sound on the CBSTelevision Network, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

Related Articles