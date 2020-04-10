VIDEO: PHANTOM's Greg Mills Creates the Auction Scene With Stuffed Animals
Greg Mills, who is currently a swing in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway, took to Instagram to recreate one of the show's most iconic scenes.
Mills created the auction scene using only stuffed animals as the characters.
Watch the video below!
Half Hour Call! Missing my #Phantom #phamily and #phans ! Cheers to @phantombway ! @bcefa @theactorsfund @actorsequity #curtainupfund #BroadwayShutdown @andrewlloydwebber #HomeIsWhereTheMusicIs #fans #cc #deaftalent #PalsParty #nyc #AllPlayAndNoWork #MillsFamCouchCo
A post shared by Greg Mills (@gmightymills) on Apr 9, 2020 at 4:27pm PDT
Mills appeared on Broadway in The Phantom of the Opera and The Woman in White. Off-Broadway, he was seen in Irish Rep's After the Ball. Mills has been on the national tour of Phantom and Big, the Vegas production of Phantom, and regional productions of Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar, Miss Saigon, Aida, Sweeney Todd, and Chess.
