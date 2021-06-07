VIDEO: PHANTOM West End Stars Lucy St. Louis and Rhys Whitfield Perform 'All I Ask of You'

Get a first look at The Phantom of the Opera's newest West End stars Lucy St Louis and Rhys Whitfield as they perform one of the show's signature numbers, "All I Ask of You."

St. Louis is the first Black performer to play the role of Christine in the West End or on Broadway. The first woman of color to play the role of Christine on Broadway was Ali Ewoldt.

Lucy St Louis starred as 'Diana Ross' in the West End production of "Motown The Musical" at the Shaftesbury Theatre. Her many other West End credits include "Beautiful The Carole King Musical" at the Aldwych Theatre and "The Book of Mormon" at the Prince of Wales Theatre. Lucy has also appeared in "Ragtime" at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and "Man of La Mancha" at the London Coliseum.

Rhys Whitfield most recently played the role of 'Raoul' in the National Tour of "The Phantom of the Opera". He has also appeared in "Summer and Smoke" at the Duke of York's Theatre in the West End and as 'Peter' in "Jesus Christ Superstar" at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. His other credits include "Close to You" at the Criterion Theatre and the UK tour of "The Commitments".

The Phantom of the Opera returns to Her Majesty's Theatre on July 27, 2021. Tickets are on sale now at thephantomoftheopera.com.