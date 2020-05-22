Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Original MATILDA Cast Performs 'When I Grow Up'

May. 22, 2020  

The original cast of Matilda has reunited, virtually, for a performance of When I Grow Up!

Check out the video below!

The video was created in honor of the NHS. If you would like to donate, use the link here!

Winner of more than 70 international awards, including four Tony Awards and a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, including Best Musical, Matilda the Musical is based on the beloved novel by best-selling author Roald Dahl (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Fantastic Mr. Fox). It is the story of an extraordinary girl who dreams of a better life. Armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, Matilda dares to take a stand and change her destiny.

