VIDEO: On This Day, September 6- Happy Birthday, Anika Noni Rose!

Anika Noni Rose is a Tony Award winner for her role as Emmie Thibodeaux in the beloved musical Caroline, or Change, She also received a Tony nomination for her role in the Broadway revival of A Raisin in the Sun.

On the small screen, she has recently been seen in the BET series, "The Quad", as well as "Roots" and a role on the Starz drama, "Power." Her big screen credits include the upcoming feature, "Everything, Everything.", as well as "Dreamgirls" and the film adaptation of"For Colored Girls."

In addition to her impressive live-action resume, Rose is perhaps best known for her role as Disney princess, leading Disney's 'The Princess and the Frog" as Tiana, a small-town New Orleans girl with big culinary dreams. When a peck on the lips with an enchanted prince-turned-amphibian lands Tiana in the same froggy dilemma, the two must work together to stop the evil Dr. Facilier, bringing audiences on a magical romp through the bayou.

To celebrate Anika's birthday, check out her performance of one of Tiana's signature songs, "Almost There" at this year's D23 Expo!

Happy Birthday, Anika!

Related Articles