VIDEO: On This Day, October 24 - Happy Birthday, Raul Esparza!

On this day, we're wishing a Happy Birthday to Raul Esparza, who can currently be seen cooking up some kitchen comedy in the new play, Seared, at MCC Theater!

Raúl has received Tony nominations for his role as Philip Salon in the Boy George musical Taboo in 2004; Robert, an empty man devoid of connection in the musical comedy Company in 2006; a lazy and snarky man in Harold Pinter's The Homecoming; and an aggressive volatile movie producer in David Mamet's Speed The Plow. He is also famous for his role of Riff Raff on Broadway in the revival of The Rocky Horror Show and the role of Caractacus Potts in the Broadway musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

To television fans, he is best known for his role as New York Assistant District Attorney Rafael Barba in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." Esparza first signed on with "Law & Order: SVU" back in 2012 during Season 14, and soon became a series regular. During that stint, he took on a few other noteworthy TV roles, such as Dr. Frederick Chilton in "Hannibal," and Princess Carolyn's mousey love interest Ralph Stilton in Bojack Horseman. He also joined Hulu's The Path Season 3 as the religion professor Jackson Neill.

In film, Raúl has established himself as a well-known voice artist with his role of Moreno in the Oscar-nominated Twentieth Century Fox animated feature Ferdinand directed by Carlos Saldanha. He also had a supporting role with Max Thieriot in the 2010 horror thriller, My Soul to Take.





