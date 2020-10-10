VIDEO: On This Day, October 10- Nick Kroll and John Mulaney Bring OH, HELLO! to Broadway!

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
On this day in 2016, Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland made their Broadway debuts!

Oct. 10, 2020  

On this day in 2016, Nick Kroll and John Mulaney's alter egos, Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland, made their debuts on The Great White Way in their acclaimed masterpiece, Oh, Hello on Broadway at The Lyceum Theatre.

Respectively, the duo starred as Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland - outrageously opinionated, 70-something, native New Yorkers that Kroll and Mulaney first began performing on the alternative comedy stages in NYC.

Honed for over a decade, the fictional duo garnered a cult following and found their way onto a Comedy Central special, viral videos and late night couches everywhere. Oh, Hello on Broadway is Gil and George's "memoir for the stage" - a laugh-a-minute two-man tour-de-force that's part scripted, part spontaneous comedy, and totally unprecedented.

