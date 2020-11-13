VIDEO: On This Day, November 13- BILLY ELLIOT Opens On Broadway!

On this day in 2008, the acclaimed West End musical Billy Elliot danced onto Broadway!

Billy Elliot: The Musical is based on the 2000 film of the same name. The show features music by Elton John, and the book and lyrics by Lee Hall, who also wrote the film's screenplay.

The plot centers on Billy, a motherless British boy who begins taking ballet lessons. His personal story is set against the backdrop of the 1984-85 UK miners' strike in County Durham, in North East England.

The musical premiered in the West End in 2005 and was nominated for nine Olivier Awards, winning four, including Best Theatre Choreographer for Peter Darling and Best New Musical.

The Broadway production won ten Tony Awards and ten Drama Desk Awards, including, Best Choreography for Peter Darling and Best Musical.

